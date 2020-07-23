Paramount Pushes ‘Quiet Place 2’ and ‘Top Gun 2’ Back to 2021

We take you to this live look at the 2020 movie release calendar:

Yes, the dominos are falling. First Tenet, then Mulan, and now Paramount’s two biggest movies for the remainder of 2020. A Quiet Place: Part II, the horror sequel which had originally been scheduled for March — and had even had a few advance press screenings and a premiere before the movie theater industry shut down amidst coronavirus fears — and later was delayed until September will now open on April 23, 2021. That’s more than a year after its first planned release.

Paramount also delayed Top Gun: Maverick for a second time. Originally scheduled for release to theaters on July 12, 2019, the studio initially shifted it to a holiday 2020 release on December 23. I was all excited! That was my birthday! I could go see a new Tom Cruise Top Gun movie on my birthday! Well, guess what? The birthday party is over. The plan is canceled. Top Gun: Maverick will now open in theaters on July 2, 2021.

That leaves the release calendar all but barren for the next two months. Warner Bros. currently has Wonder Woman 1984 scheduled for early October. Black Widow is scheduled to follow in early November. But you have to be very optimistic to think those movies — any movies — will open in theaters in 2020 given how badly the United States has bungled its response to the pandemic. At this rate the rest of the world is gonna have movie theaters up and running and desperate for product ... and studios aren’t going to want to release any because they can’t play their films here. Not good.