Rachel Zegler To Play Snow White In Live-Action Disney Remake

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old actress making her on-screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will portray Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic. The adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer).

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” Webb said. He also revealed that promising early footage from West Side Story is what eventually won Zegler the part.

According to Deadline, the film will be a “new take” on Disney’s first-ever animated feature film, with a slate of original songs from The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Unlike the recent slew of villain origin story movies, this Snow White picture will tell the story from the princess'’point of view. It's unclear whether or not established Disney songs like “Someday My Prince Will Come” or “Heigh Ho” will make an appearance. Disney’s track record with its live-action movies has been a bit unstable, but the creative team is taking its time with Snow White to make sure they get it just right.

Zegler’s role of Maria in West Side Story was the result of a nationwide search in which the then-high schooler beat out more than 30,000 other actresses. The 20th Century Studios-produced musical film will debut later this December, with Zegler starring alongside Ansel Elgort as Tony. Zegler will also be joining Zachary Levi in D.C.’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.