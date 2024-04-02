‘Descendants’ Returns With First ‘Rise of Red’ Trailer

For the first time in five years, there’s a new Descendants movie.

The hugely popular series of Disney Channel musical movies about the children of famous Disney villains hasn’t had a full-fledged film since 2019’s Descendants 3. Now the franchise is back with The Rise of Red, which Disney is billing as “the next installment in the mega-hit Descendants franchise.”

The new film is premiering on Disney+, although it will also air on Disney Channel this summer as well. You can watch the first teaser for The Rise of Red below.

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

Descendants: The Rise of Red” follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Disney says the movie features “a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.” China Anne McClain and Melanie Paxson are both reprising their roles from the earlier Descendents movies as well.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on July 12.

