Everything New on Disney+ in May 2024
Disney+’s X-Men ’97 rolls on in March, with new episodes every Wednesday through the season finale on Wednesday May 15. Disney+ will also get a documentary about the making of the hit animated show, and it could potentially be an interesting film, given that Marvel fired the series’ creator, Beau DeMayo days before the show premiered on streaming.
May also has two very high-profile music docs: The Beatles’ long-unavailable final film, Let It Be, and a new doc about The Beach Boys. The service will also premiere a documentary about Muppets creator Jim Henson, from director Ron Howard.
There’s all that, plus new seasons of Monsters at Work, Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life, and Doctor Who. So it’s actually a fairly busy month on Disney+.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to the service in May 2024:
Wednesday, May 1
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)
- Marvel’s Daredevil (2003)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 315, "The Cavalry Has Arrived”
X-Men '97 - Ep 108, “Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1”
Friday, May 3
New Library Titles
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
Saturday, May 4
New Library Titles
- How Not to Draw Shorts (S2, 4 Episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - All Episodes Streaming
Sunday, May 5
New to Disney+
Monsters at Work (Season 2) - All Episodes Streaming
Tuesday, May 7
New Library Titles
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
Wednesday, May 8
New Library Titles
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh
New to Disney+
Let It Be - Premiere
Disney+ Originals
X-Men '97 - “Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2”
Friday, May 10
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Season Premiere, Episodes “The Church on Ruby Road,” “Space Babies” and “Devil’s Chord”
Wednesday, May 15
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
X-Men '97 - Ep 110, “Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3”
Friday, May 17
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Episode “Boom”
Wednesday, May 22
New Library Titles
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Premiere
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 - Premiere
Friday, May 24
Disney+ Originals
The Beach Boys - Premiere
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Episode “73 Yards”
Tuesday, May 28
New Library Titles
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)
Friday, May 31
Disney+ Originals
Jim Henson Idea Man - Premiere
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Episode “Dot and Bubble”