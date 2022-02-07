The Razzies Announce Nominees For Worst Movies of 2021

As the Academy Awards are to the greatest works of cinema, the Golden Raspberry Awards (AKA “The Razzies”) are to the stinkiest movies ever created. And like the Oscars, which are often criticized for their strange or misguided choices, the Razzies do not always get it right. (Or you might argue they usually don’t get it right.)

This year’s batch of Razzie nominees have just been announced, and as usual their choices mix genuine catastrophes like Space Jam: A New Legacy with dumb jokes, mediocrities starring overpaid talents, and picks that almost feel like personal vendettas. For example, a lot of moviegoers grew tired of Ben Affleck after he became a tabloid mainstay in the mid-2000s. And there have been times when he’s given less than stellar performances. But he was outstanding in The Last Duel — or at the very least, he was far from one of the worst supporting actors of 2021. The only way I can imagine someone nominating him for that film is if they simply didn’t watch it. And yet he made the Razzies list.

The Razzies also nominated The Woman in the Window — a bland and forgettable thriller but certainly not a disaster — for multiple awards including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, and Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, even though it was none of those things. (They claimed it was a ripoff of Rear Window, but apart from them sharing a very vague theme and one word in their titles, they were nothing alike.) Then there were some bizarre awards, like nominating “Ben Platt & Any Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal” as Worst Onscreen Couple for Dear Evan Hansen. A lot of people disliked that film; and many people thought Ben Platt had grown way too old to play the role of a troubled high school kid by 2022. But making fun of the fact that his character sings a lot ... that’s just how musicals work? Would the Razzies have nominated Singin’ in the Rain for Worst Onscreen Couple for Gene Kelly and his umbrella because he dances in the rain? That’s not normal either. As I say almost every year, bad movies deserve better than the Razzies.

Anyway, here are the full list of Razzies nominees. The winners will be announced on Saturday, March 26.

SPACE JAM 2 Warner Bros. Pictures loading...

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf / Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

Netflix Netflix loading...

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie / Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye / Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

20th Century Studios 20th Century Studios loading...

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan / Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Musical Number / Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

The Woman in the WIndow Netflix loading...

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical

Karen

The Misfits

Twist

The Woman in the Window

The Worst Razzie Nominees in History The Razzies honor the worst in movies. But sometimes, their picks are even worse.