The Razzies Awards Announce the Worst Movies of the Year
The Razzies’ latest round of winners is here.
(Winners might be a bad choice of words in this case.)
Since 1981, the Golden Raspberry Awards — better known to bad movie lovers (and bad movie makers) as “The Razzie Awards” — have given out prizes to the worst films, directors, writers, and actors of the year. Their picks aren’t always the best, but they are definitely the #1 name in the bad movie award space.
And this year their #1 bad movie was Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey, the horror movie version of the beloved children’s classic, which was enabled by the original Winnie book going into the public domain a few years ago. The quite terrible film took home the Razzies for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Remake, Sequel, or Ripoff. It cleaned up (quite deservingly so) in just about every category where it was eligible.
In the acting categories, Jon Voight was chosen as Worst Actor for Mercy, while Megan Fox won Worst Actress and Supporting Actress, for Johnny & Clyde and Expend4bles, respectively. Her Expend4bles co-star Sylvester Stallone, who is a longtime Razzies “favorite,” won Worst Supporting Actor for his work in the film as well.
Here’s the full list of winners of this year’s Razzies. Congrats to all who were nominated. I’m sure you will do better next time.
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy - WINNER
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde - WINNER
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles - WINNER
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables - WINNER
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million
for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey