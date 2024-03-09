The Razzies’ latest round of winners is here.

(Winners might be a bad choice of words in this case.)

Since 1981, the Golden Raspberry Awards — better known to bad movie lovers (and bad movie makers) as “The Razzie Awards” — have given out prizes to the worst films, directors, writers, and actors of the year. Their picks aren’t always the best, but they are definitely the #1 name in the bad movie award space.

And this year their #1 bad movie was Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey, the horror movie version of the beloved children’s classic, which was enabled by the original Winnie book going into the public domain a few years ago. The quite terrible film took home the Razzies for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Remake, Sequel, or Ripoff. It cleaned up (quite deservingly so) in just about every category where it was eligible.

In the acting categories, Jon Voight was chosen as Worst Actor for Mercy, while Megan Fox won Worst Actress and Supporting Actress, for Johnny & Clyde and Expend4bles, respectively. Her Expend4bles co-star Sylvester Stallone, who is a longtime Razzies “favorite,” won Worst Supporting Actor for his work in the film as well.

Here’s the full list of winners of this year’s Razzies. Congrats to all who were nominated. I’m sure you will do better next time.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy - WINNER

Screen Media Screen Media loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Razzie Nominees in History

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde - WINNER

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles - WINNER

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables - WINNER

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million

for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

Jagged Edge Productions Jagged Edge Productions loading...

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Get our free mobile app