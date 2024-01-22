Razzies Announce Nominees For Worst Movies of 2023
As is tradition, the day before the Oscar nominees are announced, the Razzie Awards’ annual nominations are announced as well, “honoring” the worst in the cinema for the calendar year.
This year’s nominees are dominated by some very worthy “contenders,” including my own pick for the worst film of 2023: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey. Other “top” nominees include the quite terrible Expend4bles (leading all films with seven nominations) and The Exorcist: Believer (five nominations).
Of course, this being the Razzies, though, there were some odd choices and some very cheap shots. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got two nominations and in both cases in their official release, the Razzies made fun of its title for some inexplicable reason, calling it Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse once and Indiana Jones and the Dial of...Can I go home now? another time.
Now, I liked Dial of Destiny; it was no Raiders of the Lost Ark but it also wasn’t Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But some people didn’t like it; I guess enough people who vote on the Razzies didn’t like it, because they nominated it. But why make fun of its title? It’s a perfectly fine title.
I’m also confused why Meg 2: The Trench and Shazam! Fury of the Gods would be nominated for Worst Picture of the year but not nominated for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel? They’re both sequels and they’re both one of the worst movies of the year ... so doesn’t that automatically make them one of the worst prequels/remakes/rip-offs/sequels of the year too? That doesn’t make any sense. (The Razzies nominated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the aforementioned Indiana Jones in that category in their place.)
That’s the Razzies for you, I guess. As always, I continue to feel like bad movies deserve better awards. Here’s the full list of this year’s Razzie nominees. The “winners” will be announced the night before the Academy Awards, Saturday March 9.
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million
for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey