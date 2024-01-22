Razzies Announce Nominees For Worst Movies of 2023

As is tradition, the day before the Oscar nominees are announced, the Razzie Awards’ annual nominations are announced as well, “honoring” the worst in the cinema for the calendar year.

This year’s nominees are dominated by some very worthy “contenders,” including my own pick for the worst film of 2023: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey. Other “top” nominees include the quite terrible Expend4bles (leading all films with seven nominations) and The Exorcist: Believer (five nominations).

Of course, this being the Razzies, though, there were some odd choices and some very cheap shots. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got two nominations and in both cases in their official release, the Razzies made fun of its title for some inexplicable reason, calling it Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse once and Indiana Jones and the Dial of...Can I go home now? another time.

Now, I liked Dial of Destiny; it was no Raiders of the Lost Ark but it also wasn’t Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But some people didn’t like it; I guess enough people who vote on the Razzies didn’t like it, because they nominated it. But why make fun of its title? It’s a perfectly fine title.

I’m also confused why Meg 2: The Trench and Shazam! Fury of the Gods would be nominated for Worst Picture of the year but not nominated for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel? They’re both sequels and they’re both one of the worst movies of the year ... so doesn’t that automatically make them one of the worst prequels/remakes/rip-offs/sequels of the year too? That doesn’t make any sense. (The Razzies nominated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the aforementioned Indiana Jones in that category in their place.)

That’s the Razzies for you, I guess. As always, I continue to feel like bad movies deserve better awards. Here’s the full list of this year’s Razzie nominees. The “winners” will be announced the night before the Academy Awards, Saturday March 9.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy

Apple Apple loading...

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million

for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Marvel Marvel loading...

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Get our free mobile app