Regal Cinemas To Reopen By July

Cineworld, the company that owns Regal Cinemas, has shared that it expects to reopen its doors in July. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company “has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers.” This means we’ll most likely see cinemas open at partial capacity, with heightened sanitation practices between screenings. But at least we’ll finally be allowed to go to a movie theater.

Along with this announcement, Cineworld also revealed that the company will be boosting its liquidity by $110 million to ensure Cinemark’s survival. Cineworld expects that this additional liquidity “will provide it with sufficient headroom to support the group even in the unlikely event cinemas remain closed until the end of the year.” This is a long game, and business strategies such as these can make or break the future of movie theaters.

When Regal Cinemas hopefully do reopen in July, they’ll begin by premiering Disney’s live-action remake Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s psychological thriller Tenet. Mulan’s release was pushed from March 27 to July 24, while Tenet always had a July 17 release from the beginning. As far as the other major theater chains, AMC has stated that it won’t come back until there’s new studio content, while Cinemark is looking at a potential July reopening. We might be in the home stretch now.