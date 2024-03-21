An Epic Nine-Movie ‘Star Wars Marathon Is Coming to Theaters

All nine Star Wars Episodes are returning to theaters — together — for one epic marathon.

This year in honor of Star Wars Day (AKA May the 4th), the nine films in the “Skywalker Saga” of Star Wars will play in movie theaters. The films will be shown in chronological order — meaning they’ll start with the first prequel, The Phantom Menace (which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, by the way) and they’ll end about, oh 20 hours later, with The Rise of Skywalker.

(Imagine spending 20 straight hours in a movie theater and your reward at the end of all of it is ... The Rise of Skywalker.)

Those who attend the marathon will get an exclusive look at the new Star Wars Disney+ series The Acolyte and a “special limited edition poster.” (Of course, all of these movies can be watched right on Disney+, and The Acolyte will be streaming there the following month. But this is still a pretty rare event.)

According to StarWars.com, the nine films in the marathon, in order, will be...

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

While I do not love all (or even most) of these movies, I have never had the chance to see them all back to back (to back to back to back), and certainly not on the big screen. That opportunity ... it’s going to be very hard to resist. I think I gotta do it?

Tickets for the May the 4th Star Wars marathon go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 12 PM ET.

