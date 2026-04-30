There’s been a lot of Resident Evil movies. But none quite like this.

This one comes from Zach Cregger, the director of acclaimed horror movies Barbarian and Weapons. He’s following his Oscar-winning thriller with a reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise. Instead of Milla Jovovich slicing and dicing monsters as an unstoppable warrior character, it follows a regular guy on a night from hell as he tries to survive an encounter with all sorts of Resident Evil zombified baddies — kind of like an actual Resident Evil game.

You can watch the film’s first teaser below:

READ MORE: Weapons’ Aunt Gladys Is Getting Her Own Movie

Sony made six Resident Evil films with Milla Jovovich, most directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, between 2002 and 2017: Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction (which sounds like it should have been the last one, but it wasn’t), Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

That was the final chapter for Alice, but then they tried a first reboot, 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Shot on a budget with stars like Kaya Scodelario and Hannah John-Kamen, the film flopped. So did a much-hyped Netflix original television series based on the Capcom game series; despite the Resident Evil brand and stars like Lance Reddick, it lasted just one season of eight episodes on the streaming service. Something tells me Cregger, coming off of Weapons, is going to make for a more appealing package among horror fans.

Here is the official synopsis for Cregger’s Resident Evil:

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

Resident Evil is scheduled to open in theaters on September 18. One would think this will be among the biggest Halloween movies of 2026.

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