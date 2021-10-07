With six films in about 15 years, Resident Evil is by far the video game that’s been adapted to the most movies. The franchise began in 2002’s Resident Evil and continued through 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. While these films did draw on some of the mythology of the popular horror games — including the nefarious Umbrella Corporation and the evil Albert Wesker — they also deviated strongly from the actual stories of the games, and focused on a character — Alice, played by Milla Jovovich — who was invented for the movies and never crossed over into the games.

With the latest movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the series looks to adapt the games much more closely, with familiar RE characters like Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, along with a spooky mansion full of hidden monsters and secrets. The film���s trailer definitely evokes memories of the old PlayStation games; watch it below:

Well, it definitely looks more Resident Evil-y than the previous movies were. (They even have the zombie dogs!) Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens in theaters on November 24 — and only in movie theaters, as the trailer notes.