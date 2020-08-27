A ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix is adapting Capcom’s popular video game Resident Evil as a live-action scripted television series. The eight-episode show will take place in the same world as the best-selling survival game, but will head in a different direction in terms of characters and plot. Netflix also isn't borrowing from the game's film franchise, produced by Constantin film. Rather, Netflix’s Resident Evil will be something entirely new.

In a statement, Netflix shared a few key plot details for the upcoming project. Show will switch back and fourth between two timelines. In the first, fourteen year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to manufactured, corporate New Raccoon City. The more time they spend in their new home, the more they realize something dark is lurking under the surface. Sounds a bit like Stranger Things, no? In the second timeline, over a decade has passed. There are less than 15 million people on Earth, and over six billion monsters — those who have been infected by the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, has to come to grips with her brutal new surroundings. That part feels a bit like The Walking Dead, or Stephen King’s The Stand.

The series’ showrunner and executive producer is Supernatural's Andrew Dabb. In a statement, Dabb shared his excitement for the project:

Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever 'Resident Evil' series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of 'Resident Evil' fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.

Post-apocalyptic TV shows and movies are in vogue like never before. As our own world deals with a pandemic and a seemingly never-ending list of other problems, it can be cathartic to watch a scenario in which things are worse. And even in this worse scenario, the characters still manage to kick butt. That's the kind of encouragement we need.