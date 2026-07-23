There are already seven Resident Evil films, but all of them were a very different sort of thing than the new reboot from Zach Cregger, the director of Barbarian and Weapons.

Those earlier Resident Evil movies took a few of their cues from the video games, but they were much more action oriented than the games, which are mostly atmospheric and terrifying survival thrillers. Cregger’s Resident Evil isn’t about an unstoppable warrior lady killing droves of zombies with fancy martial arts moves; it’s about a dude who gets caught up in the zombie apocalypse and basically has to run for his life.

Based on that premise and the new trailer, it seems like something right in Cregger’s wheelhouse. It stars Weapons’ Austin Abrams as a medical courier who gets into a car accident and then is stranded in a house where ... y’know ... zombie stuff starts happening.

Watch the new Resident Evil trailer below:

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Even the way Abrams’ character has to find a gun, but it has no bullets, so he has to go searching through the house before he finds one box of ammo in a drawer, feels very true to the original Resident Evil game on PlayStation back in 1996. Just the fact that there are barely any other characters besides Abrams’ courier also feels very old school about it; we}re talking a stripped-down zombie gore extravaganza.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

Resident Evil is scheduled to open in theaters on September 18.