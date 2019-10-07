‘Rick and Morty’ Return in the New Season 4 Trailer

October 1, 2017. That was the last time a new Rick and Morty aired.

By the time the next Rick and Morty airs — the Season 4 premiere — that will have been 770 days ago.

Yes it’s been a very long time since fans have gotten their fix of Rick and Morty, but a brand-new trailer (watch it above!) finally confirms the return of Adult Swim’s signature series. The show returns on November 10 with the first of five episodes — as it appears Season 4 is being broken up into two five-episode chunks. But hey: New episodes! It’s better than nothing! Szechuan sauce shots for all!

These are the first episodes of the 70 coming in the years ahead, as Adult Swim renewed the beloved series for seven more seasons back in May of 2018. Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and as you can see from the trailer, they’re definitely not holding anything back this time around.

Five new episodes of Rick and Morty start on November 10 at 11:30PM. It better not be another 770 days until we get the back half of Season 4.