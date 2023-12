Everything New on Max January 2024

Happy New Year! It’s time to ring in 2024 with a slew of new movies and shows on Max. The headliner this month is definitely True Detective: Night Country, the latest installment of the long-running HBO cop series. Night Country stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, as Alaskan police officers investigating a mysterious disappearance. This is the fourth season of True Detective, but the first with this batch of characters.

Also in early 2024: A documentary on the new Color Purple movie, the recent documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, a slew of classic Star Trek movies, Season 7 of Rick and Morty, and Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove.

Here’s the full slate of what’s coming to Max in January...

January 1

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em' High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013)

January 2

Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)

Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)

January 4

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

January 5

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)

January 6

Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)

Tricky Dick (CNN Original)

January 7

Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)

Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)

January 8

90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)

January 10

See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)

January 11

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)

January 12

Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Convict (Skazana)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie)

January 13

The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)

What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)

January 14

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

January 15

Snowden (2016)

January 16

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)

January 18

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)

January 19

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)

January 20

Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)

January 21

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)

Love & Translation (TLC)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

January 22

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)

Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)

Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)

The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)

January 24

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)

January 25

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)

January 26

Border Control: Spain, Season 3

January 27

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 28

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 31

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

