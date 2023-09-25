‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Trailer Debuts New Voice Actors

Season 7 of Rick and Morty will mark the first since Adult Swim ended their working relationship with the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland after it was revealed that he had been charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in 2020 between Roiland and a woman he had been dating at the time. Which also means it will be the first season with new voices for both Rick and Morty, who were previously voiced by Roiland himself. (The charges against Roiland were dropped in March of 2023 due to lack of evidence.)

Curiously, Adult Swim has not announced who is replacing Roiland as the voices of Rick and Morty — but they have released the first trailer for Season 7 of the show, which features the new voices in action. You can hear them for yourself below...

For the most part, Rick and Morty do sound like Rick and Morty, and certainly there is a long history of casting soundalikes in animation when the original voices of a character passes away or quits or leaves a show for one reason or another. I think most fans are mostly going to stick with the show or stop watching if it passes a simple test: Is it still funny?

Here is the new season’s official description:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. “Rick and Morty,” 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday October 15 at 11PM ET.

