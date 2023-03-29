Ryan Coogler Wants to Reboot ‘The X-Files’

We all want to believe in another X-Files reboot. That being said, the details are still hazy. We do know Ryan Coogler is interested though. The X-Files has undergone a few different iterations since its initial run, but some have been kind of hit or miss. While the original series had peaks and valleys, it was pretty consistently well-regarded. It’s also one of the shows that really helped shape modern TV, along with series like Twin Peaks.

The series’ original run on broadcast TV began in 1993 and ended in 2002. While it usually followed a standard monster-of-the-week format, threads would be tied together in strange and creative ways. Eventually, the show becomes a tangled web where the audience is left wondering who they can trust. Reviews for the eighth and ninth seasons were pretty harsh, mostly because David Duchovny's character Mulder left the show at that point. The 2016 reboot also received a lukewarm reception.

Chris Carter, the creator of The X-Files show, appeared on On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko, where he explained that Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler had reached out to him about his interest in rebooting the series.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” Carter said.

What would The X-Files look like in our modern conspiracy-theory-riddled world? Of course, conspiracy theories were around when the show had its initial run, but something about them feels omnipresent and a little dangerous now. We’ll just have to wait and see if it actually works out.

