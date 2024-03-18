One of the most infamous TV interviews in recent history — and the background about it — is now the subject of a Netflix movie.

Scoop is based on the memoir by Sam McAlister called Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interview. The interview in this case is Newnight’s conversation with Prince Andrew over his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and his connections to Epstein’s crimes.

In the movie Billie Piper plays McAlister, while Gillian Anderson plays BBC journalist Emily Maitlis. Prince Andrew is played by Rufus Sewell.

You can watch the trailer for the film below:

Scop is directed by Philip Martin, whose previous work includes seven episodes of The Crown on Netflix, along with a TV biopic about Stephen Hawking starring a young Benedict Cumberbatch. (That Hawking film was written by Peter Moffat — who also wrote the screenplay for Scoop.)

Here is Scoop’s official synopsis:

Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.

Scoop premieres on Netflix on April 5. Something tells me this one is going to get a fair amount of viewers on streaming.

