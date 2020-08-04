Sam Neill Is So Excited to Reunite With Alan Grant’s Hat

I didn’t particularly like Jurassic World or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and I wasn’t exactly losing sleep over the prospect of a third film to tie a bow on the trilogy. Still, I have to be totally honest: The degree to which Sam Neill is demonstrably excited to return for Jurassic World: Dominion is very endearing. Neill returned to the role of paleontologist Alan Grant for the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park III this week, as he reported to director Colin Trevorrow’s set to film his role in Dominion. All along the way, he’s been tweeting enthusiastically about the journey. Today he shared a photo of Grant’s most famous accessory: His signature hat (which he called his “old friend,” aw):

That is one well-loved hat. Costume designers are very good at their jobs, and so rarely get proper credit. (I can’t even find Dominion’s costume designer on IMDb.) Also: What is with Steven Spielberg and academics in fedoras who love to get into wild adventures? Also also: How many fan-fictions have been written about a young Alan Grant going to college, struggling to find his purpose, and then taking an archaeology class from Professor Henry Jones Jr. that forever changes the course of his life? A million?

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 11, 2021.