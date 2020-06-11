This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con Will Go On, Remotely

If attending Comic-Con has always been on your bucket list, it looks like you’ll finally have your chance — digitally, of course. San Diego Comic-Con International was canceled this year due to coronavirus, but Comic-Con@Home will take place from July 22-26. And the best part? It’s free! On top of that, there’s no cap for admission, so no need to camp out overnight to get into that panel you wanted to see.

There will also be an online Exhibition Hall filled with exclusive merch and limited-edition products. This year’s online convention will also include a Masquerade, gaming, and plenty of activities. It’s ambitious, but if they can pull it off, it has potential to be really awesome. Said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer to Collider: “For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe. Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

Before, Comic-Con had an element of exclusivity. With an understandably limited number of passes, actually obtaining one felt like winning the golden ticket. This year’s Comic-Con@Home will be the complete opposite. Details of how the panels will be presented have not been shared yet, but it will most likely be some sort of live-stream situation that can accommodate thousands of people. Since film production is beginning to get moving again, there’s even a chance we’ll get to see panels of multiple celebrities together in the same room. Over the next coming weeks, we’ll have a better idea of what the event will entail. Until then, get your costume ready. Viewing Comic-Con from home is no excuse to not dress up.