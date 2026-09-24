The games will continue.

Lionsgate just announced that work has begun on a new Saw film. This will be the eleventh movie in the franchise to date; the most recent sequel, Saw X, opened in theaters in 2023.

They also announced a new director is taking over the franchise: Mike P. Nelson.

The company confirmed the news with a brief teaser on its X account. The clip shows that terrifying Jigsaw puppet riding on its little tricycle, followed by a pan down to a script for “Untitled Saw” and the credit “Directed by Mike P. Nelson.”

READ MORE: Every Saw Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Nelson is the director of the new horror film Beware Boiúna, which opens in theaters next month (also from Lionsgate). The script for his Saw was written by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock. Here was Nelson’s comment on the announcement:

Being asked to play in this twisted sandbox with James is nothing short of a dream come true. Greg and Geoff and James have crafted such a wild script that brings the mystery of the original while exploring new insane bloody ideas that meld so well with the brutal moral compass of the franchise. Let the games begin!

James Wan, the original director of Saw (and still a producer on the series), added:

Making the original Saw was a defining experience for me, so it was essential to find a director who would honor that world. Mike has a raw, distinctive filmmaking voice with an inventive approach to the genre, and I believe he’ll bring something truly unique and special to the franchise.

Here’s a trailer for Beware Boiúna, in case you want to get a look at that:

Lionsgate has not yet confirmed a release date for this eleventh Saw film, and they did not reveal any casting for the movie — other than that damn puppet.