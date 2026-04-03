Films! We love to quote them. Sometimes we quote them correctly. But the human memory is an imperfect thing, and rarely is that more obvious than when we try to remember a cool piece of dialogue from a movie, but can’t get it exactly right. Some of these quotational mistakes are so widespread, almost everyone makes them without realizing. The phenomenon is so persistent at times some people even blame the Mandela Effect.

Was there ever a universe in which Darth Vader actually said, “Luke, I am your father?” We’re not quantum physics experts, but probably not. Still, it’s interesting to track the origins of a famous quote that has accidentally morphed over the decades into something that’s almost the same, but still different enough to have a slightly different tone or meaning. There are so many of these misquoted quotes out there that we’ve already done one version of this list, but we’ve come across so many more that we were inspired to do another one.

A lot of these aren’t particularly egregious, and most of them basically mean the exact same thing. What’s interesting about all of these common mistakes is in figuring out why they changed from their original configuration. Is the new “wrong” version just easier for most people to remember? Does it make more sense to say slightly out of context? Or does it just sound better than the original? Next time you want to whip out one of these iconic lines, just make sure you’re whipping out the right one.

The Most Misquoted Lines in Movie History If you’re going to quote something, at least get it right!! Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: The 50 Best Quotes in Movie History

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