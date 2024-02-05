Longtime ‘Saw’ Filmmaker Returning to Direct ‘Saw XI’

After a few years out of commission, the Saw franchise revved back to life last year with Saw X. The tenth film in the gory horror saga wound up earning over $110 million at the box office against a reported budget of just $13 million.

Lionsgate wasted no time in putting an 11th Saw into production — that’s Saw XI to its friends — which is already due in theaters in just a couple months. And now we know who will be in charge of this film: Kevin Greutert, the Saw mainstay who has worked on the franchise from the very beginning.

Greutert was the editor of the original Saw, as well as of Saws II, III, IV, and V. He finally got his chance to direct with Saw VI — my personal favorite of the whole bunch — and then returned for Saw 3D the next year. (Well, nobody’s perfect.)

Greutert went back to his role as editor for Jigsaw in 2017, and was an executive producer on Spiral, which was meant to take the series in a different direction. But when Lionsgate decided to send Saw back to its roots for Saw X — which was set between the events of Saw and Saw II and featured several classic characters from the original films — they brought Greutert back as director too.

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

READ MORE: 10 Horror Movies That Are Supposedly Cursed in Real Life

According to Bloody Disgusting, Greutert is now in line to direct Saw XI as well. Look, he did great with VI, so hopefully XI is the same. Just, uh, V more.

They didn’t have any additional information about the plot of this sequel, or its cast. They noted, however, that the writers of Saw X, Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, are not involved in Saw VI.

Saw XI is scheduled to open in theaters on September 27.

Get our free mobile app