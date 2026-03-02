New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer Promises the Movie Will ‘Cancel the Cancel Culture’

The new Scream movie scored the biggest opening in the history of the franchise (despite the fact that it is not all that great) so the time couldn’t be better for the return of Scream’s parody franchise — Scary Movie.

The first movie was released in the year 2000 and became a massive hit — far outgrossing Scream itself. Eventually five Scary Movies were released; the first two directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, the next two directed by David Zucker, and the final one, in 2013 written by Zucker and Pat Proft but directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

This new Scary Movie — dubbed just Scary Movie like how the fifth Scream was just called Scream — was directed by Michael Tiddes, but it features much of the original cast and crew. The Wayans brothers wrote and produced the movie, and Marlon and Shawn reprise their roles, while the series two original heroines, played by Anna Faris, and Regina Hall, are back as well.

The first trailer for the movie, which premiered in theaters in front of Scream 7 last weekened, includes shoutouts to recent horror hits like Scream VI, M3GAN, Halloween, Terrifier, and more.

Here is the film’s official synopsis, which, among other things, boasts that the new Scary Movie will “cancel the Cancel Culture”:

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.

Scary Movie is scheduled to open in theaters on June 12.

