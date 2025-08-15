Anna Faris and Regina Hall Will Return For ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot

Anna Faris and Regina Hall will reunite with the Wayans brothers for a brand new film in the Scary Movie franchise.

The pair, who starred as Cindy and Brenda, respectively, in the hit horror spoof series, confirmed their impending return in a joint statement Friday.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” the actresses shared. Faris and Hall appeared together in the first four Scary Movie films released between 2000 and 2006.

Marlon Wayans confirmed the forthcoming sixth Scary Movie installment in an announcement on Instagram. He coyly captioned a photo of Faris and Hall on the set of the first film, “SM6.”

Keenan Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two Scary Movie films in the horror-comedy series, while Marlon and Shawn Wayans co-wrote and starred. According to Variety, the Wayans brothers will be reuniting for the first time in 18 years to write a brand new script for the movie, which is being described as a restart to the series.

Miramax previously and unsuccessfully attempted to develop a Scary Movie reboot without the Wayans brothers. When they asked Marlon to appear in the prospective film in a cameo, he declined, calling the series “our [the Wayans’] baby.”

Released on July 7, 2000, the first Scary Movie took home $157 million at the domestic box office against a $19 million budget, and made a total of $278 million worldwide. Horror films spoofed in the movie include Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Blair Witch Project, The Sixth Sense, Halloween, and The Shining.

The franchise, which currently consists of five films, grossed a combined total of more than $897 million at the global box office. The last film, Scary Movie 5, hit theaters in 2013.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sixth Scary Movie will begin shooting in October.

Fans of the franchise won’t have to wait long for the film, either. The new Scary Movie film, which will be released under Paramount’s new deal with Miramax, is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

