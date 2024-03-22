Jack Black Says He Wants a ‘School of Rock 2’

Could we finally see a sequel to School of Rock after 20 years? Jack Black says he’s “ready“ for it to happen.

(Also: It’s been 20 years since School of Rock?!? Nooooooo.... [turns to dust like the dude in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade who drinks from the wrong Holy Grail])

In a recent interview, Black indicated that he is intrigued by the notion of revisiting his 2000s hit about a struggling rocker who finds his calling as a music teacher to elementary school kids. Black told JOE “I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo ... I’m ready.”

The movie was certainly successful enough to merit a sequel. A critical and commercial hit in 2003 — it grossed over $130 million worldwide — the film did eventually spawn a successful Broadway musical adaptation. It also became a sitcom on Nickelodeon that ran for three seasons. But Black himself wasn’t involved in either of those projects. (Neither was School of Rock director Richard Linklater, who has proven with his Beyond Trilogy that he knows how to make a sequel that is as good or better than a great first film.)

Paramount Paramount loading...

READ MORE: Remakes and Sequels That Were Better Than the Films That Inspired Them

Black said if someone did make another School of Rock, the film’s original writer, Mike White, would need to be involved.

“Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius,” Black explained. “And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

Black can currently be heard voicing the title character in Kung Fu Panda 4, which is in theaters now.

Get our free mobile app