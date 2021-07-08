‘Scream 5’ Is Finished, Filmmakers Share BTS Photo

The fifth installment in the Scream franchise has officially wrapped up production. The reboot won’t be called Scream 5 — rather, it will be titled simply Scream. The movie, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is the first in the series to be helmed by anyone other than Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. To celebrate the wrap of Scream, Bettinelli-Olpin shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter.

“SCREAM (2022) is complete! We’re so excited for you all to see it soon. #ForWes,” Bettinelli-Olpin wrote in his caption.

David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton are set to return to their original roles, joined by franchise newcomers including Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and more. The film will follow the story of a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to discover a string of murders caused by a masked serial killer.

Back in November 2020, original screenwriter Kevin Williamson announced that production on the film had wrapped. “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making,” he tweeted. ”I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.”

Scream will be released by Paramount Pictures in theaters on January 14, 2022.