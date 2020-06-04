Families looking to talk with younger children about the ongoing protests around the country and the pervasive issue of racism will get some assistance this weekend from the experienced educators of Sesame Street, who are hosting a special town hall on the subject of racism on CNN. The announcement notes that none other than “Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event,” which is called Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. Additional Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita will join experts in the field to talk about these issues and answer questions submitted by families.

Sesame Street and CNN held their first joint town hall earlier this spring covering the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, Sesame Workshop posted this statement to its Twitter account, saying “Racism has no place on our Street — or on any street” and encouraging “diversity, inclusion, and, especially, kindness”:

Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism will air on CNN on Saturday, June 6 at 10AM ET. It will also be streaming live on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps, with no cable log-in required. You can submit your own question for the town hall at this link.