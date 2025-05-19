Sesame Street is relocating to Netflix.

The iconic children’s television show, which is heading into its 56th season, has announced its next batch of new episodes will premiere on Netflix. The first episodes for the streaming service will also come with some new format changes.

According to a press release, the new episodes “will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart.” (Traditionally, Sesame Street episodes were 60 minutes long. In 2014, the show switched to 30 minute episodes.)d

Netflix also says the show is bringing back “fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck” as well as new concepts like Cookie Monster opening “his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street.” (I can’t wait for the episode where Cookie Monster takes on Crumbl, but finds he cannot compete with their scale or their weekly product drops and social media team. C is also for competition, Cookie!)

Netlfix will also add “90 hours” of classic Sesame Street episodes from throughout the show’s run.

Sesame Street has been broadcast on public television from its inception in 1969. But in 2020 the show entered into an agreement with Warner Bros. to stream new episodes first on HBO Max (later Max ... and soon HBO Max again). The series produced five seasons for (HBO) Max before Warner Bros. Discovery announced in late 2024 that it was not renewing its deal with Sesame Street. (C is also for canceled, Cookie!)

The new Netflix episodes will also air on PBS stations and on the PBS Kids streaming platform as the show always has. As part of the move, the show is getting a new head writer, Halcyon Person of Karma’s World and Dee & Friends in Oz.

Season 56 of Sesame Street will premiere later this year on Netflix

