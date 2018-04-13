Shane Black’s The Predator was supposed to be out two months ago, but the release date was pushed forward, and then pushed forward again to September of this year, after the movie was scheduled to go through some pretty extensive reshoots. According to star Keegan-Michael Key, those reshoots may have completely changed the ending.

While speaking at a roundtable to promote Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, when CinemaBlend asked him to clarify what those Predator reshoots were about, Key obliged:

We just finished [reshoots] last week, and just about three-quarters of the third act was rewritten. And Shane Black is... he’s just a consummate professional, and a consummate writer. He’s a wordsmith! It was a really, really exhilarating experience, and I think that he’s still one of our most vibrant writers of cinema.

They have apparently just finished, and the fixing was pretty extensive. Whenever we learn that a movie has been delayed because of reshoots, it sounds worrisome, but on the other hand, at least Black and his crew decided not to try to cobble together an ending that doesn’t work. And that’s not to say that the ending of the movie has been changed — maybe just parts of a big action sequence, or shifting character locations around. Obviously we won’t know exactly what they decided to change, but at least reshoots mean that the director cares about how his movie turns out.

The Predator hits theaters September 14.