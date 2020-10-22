‘The Prom’ Trailer: A Star-Studded Netflix Musical

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming musical offering, The Prom. The movie hails from director Ryan Murphy as a part of his lucrative deal with the streaming giant, and the preview clip has all the elements of a Ryan Murphy production.There’s a snazzy score, extravagant sets, and of course, high schoolers played by actors who look 30. What else would we expect?

The Prom is adapted from the Tony-nominated musical of the same name, with a star-studded cast to boot. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells play a quartet of cynical actors in desperate need of a professional lift. They decide to focus on one Indiana high schooler named Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman), whose school has banned her from attending prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana De Bose). The foursome try to help Emma as an act of celebrity activism, but soon find themselves absorbed in the cause.

Check out the trailer below:

From the looks of the trailer, The Prom is the glitter bomb of uplifting optimism many of us need after a year like 2020.“I hope it provides a way back to some normalcy,” Murphy told Variety. “This is the prom we all get to have this year. It celebrates movies and celebrates Broadway, and it comes at the end of a very hard year. I’m just incredibly thankful.”

The Prom will open in select theaters and on Netflix on December 11.