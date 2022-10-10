‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Released, Featuring Key And Peele

The official trailer for the long-awaited Netflix movie Wendell & Wild has finally dropped. The movie is a claymation comedy horror starring the famous sketch duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele. In the director's chair, we have Henry Sellick, famous for other movies in a similar vein, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.

Wendell & Wild itself is about a young girl who's able to communicate directly with a pair of demons who seem to have a dark agenda. Lyric Ross plays Kat Elliot, a 13-year-old girl who doesn't quite fit in. While she struggles to navigate middle school, she's also dealing with literal demons, who implore Kat to summon them from the spirit world, and into our material plane.

Netflix's official synopsis for the film is as follows:

"From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes 'Wendell & Wild,' an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion."

The movie has been in the works for awhile, and only recently had its premiere. It was shown at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, and critics have really enjoyed it. The film will show in select theaters for a few weeks, before hitting Netflix on Oct. 28.

'Wendell & Wild' Official Trailer