Shannen Doherty Admits Her and Jason Priestley’s ‘90210’ Siblings Had Weird ‘Sexual Undertone’

During a mini Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion on Shannen Doherty’s Let’s Be Clear podcast, she and Jason Priestley admitted that their characters had some... odd sibling chemistry.

The two actors played twin siblings Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the hit ’90s teen drama.

“Brenda and Brandon were always so interesting because we had an interesting relationship. There was this sexual undertone of Brenda and Brandon that to this day is hysterical,” Doherty explained.

Doherty also recalled how during a convention, a fan asked her to sign a photo of the pair.

“I was like, ‘This is inappropriate for brother and sister,’” she said of the photo she signed.

The stars also discussed a 1992 Rolling Stone cover photo shoot they did.

“I’m like, straddling you. So bizarre. There were a lot of bizarre things that happened with us,” Doherty laughed.

“It’s pretty funny,” Priestley agreed.

According to Us Weekly, Doherty previously addressed the strange photo shoot during 90s Con in September 2023.

“He’s, like, behind me, and we’re all, like, sexy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, this is wrong. This is crazy.’ But we were always sort of an inappropriate brother and sister … so it was fantastic,” she said.

The duo’s chemistry sparked off-screen dating rumors during their time on the show, but Priestley denied them during a 1993 Howard Stern interview, per New York Post.

The actor also vaguely discussed the rumors in his 2015 self-titled memoir, writing, “Various combinations of people slept with each other over the years. Nobody ever got attached. We never let it get in the way of what we were doing. I will let you know that nobody ever got — work always superseded everything.”

Priestley starred on 90210 for all of its 10 seasons, while Doherty left after Season 4. On her podcast she explained that her personal life behind the scenes impacted her work, leading to her eventual firing from the show.

