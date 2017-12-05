The DCEU is in dire need of a kick in the pants to get it back on track after Justice League, and there are a few candidates for the job. One of them is the upcoming Shazam, which features a young boy who, by just saying “Shazam!” can transform himself into a superhero with all the powers of Superman. It’s a formula ripe for comedy, which is why its star Zachary Levi is comparing it to a similar film that changed the game for the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians was a bit of an audience tester when it came out in 2013. How would people respond to a film with a lot more oddball humor that didn’t necessarily follow the same formula as Avengers movies of the past? Very well, as it turned out, and encouraged the studio to take more risks with their future projects. While speaking at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in San Jose, California, via ComingSoon, Levi said his Shazam would serve a similar function for the DCEU.

James Gunn and the gang killed it. It brought so much heart and humor and I think it was kind of this dark horse that took everyone by storm. I think Shazam kind of has the possibility to do that, because Shazam is not, for all intents and purposes, it’s not [Superman], it’s not Batman, it’s not Wonder Woman. If you look at most Justice League montages or Justice League posters, Shazam is not necessarily one of the characters you put on there, except he is in the Justice League, so if we do well enough ... Shazam gets to be a fun, jovial, because he is, he’s Billy Batson, he’s 13. It’s the movie Big, but with superpowers – which I’m beyond stoked about.

Regardless of how we might feel about the current state of the Justice League at this point, Shazam sounds like a whole lot of fun, and might, with the help of Wonder Woman, drag the DCEU out of the dismal mire they’re stuck in.