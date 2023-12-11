Zachary Levi has an idea for a Shazam “buddy-comedy” film.

The 43-year-old actor has starred as superhero Shazam in two previous movies and has proposed a film alongside Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Zachary said: “I think with the third iteration, obviously, he'd be a little bit older than that, and so kind of incorporating whatever that extra bit of growth and maturation and wisdom would be and, hopefully, just go on some really cool adventures with some other cool DC characters.”

“Nathan Fillion and I have been buddies for a really long time, and I think a Green Lantern/Shazam buddy-comedy would be so much fun. So, I don’t know, something like that.”

The sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods flopped at the box office when it was released earlier this year and Levi explained how changes he made to the way he played the title character made the hero seem more “immature.”

He said: “From the first movie to the second, I tried to age him as Billy ages, you know, in his actual younger teen form. Inside, he's aging too ...Obviously, in the first film, he was like 15, and in the second he's 17ish, almost 18. So I tried to address that and bring that into the character, which ironically, in some ways, kind of made him feel almost a little more immature.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently streaming on Netflix.

