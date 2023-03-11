New ‘Shazam’ Ad Features a Massive DC Spoiler

The following post contains SPOILERS for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. But they’re literally in the trailer for the movie. So are they even spoilers at this point?

Wondering if any other DC heroes will appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Worry no longer — or at least there’s at least one confirmed cameo in the film. As noted by users on Twitter, a new TV spot for the upcoming Shazam! sequel reveals what feels like a pretty big spoiler for the movie: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman appears in the film.

You can watch the clip below:

While the first Shazam! was set in the DC Extended Universe, and featured several references to other movies, none of the other characters appeared in the film. (Well, technically “Superman” showed up in the final scene — but only from the neck down. It wasn’t Henry Cavill in the suit. This is the real-deal Wonder Woman.)

How big of a deal is Wonder Woman’s role in the film? Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg actually took his Twitter account to warn people not to watch the clip.

“Well there’s some big Shazam spoilers out there now,” he wrote. “If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads...” Then he aded “Pretty good advice in general actually.”

When another Twitter user noted that Sandberg — the director of the movie, and presumably a guy who would have to at least sign off on its advertising before it sees the light of day — did not seem happy about the whole situation, he replied “I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers.”

Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman is, like a lot of the old DC Comics movie universe, a little up in the air right now. The third Wonder Woman movie has not moved forward in years, and Patty Jenkins has confirmed she is not directing it, although she also insisted she did not quit the movie. Things have been uncertain since the arrival of DC’s new co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have launched a new movie and TV universe with new versions of Superman, Batman, Robin, and more. Where that leaves people like Gadot has not yet been revealed.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on March 17.

