This sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s gritty 2015 drug thriller follows Benicio Del Toro’s character, a vengeful mercenary who works with an amoral CIA agent (Josh Brolin) to take down Mexican drug cartels. In the first film, Emily Blunt’s out-of-her-depth FBI agent was the P.O.V. character into this world, but she’s long gone by now. In this sequel, Del Toro and Brolin’s characters continue their drug war. It seems like Day of the Soldado, written (like the first film) by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stefano Sollima, has stripped out all of the first film’s critique of this violent, unchecked war by eliminating the Blunt character, but then the broader plot comes into view: There is a young witness to Brolin and Del Toro’s activities and Brolin and his allies want her murdered and Del Toro refuses to play along, setting the two on the path towards a showdown.