Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s mysterious film project has been revealed.

The first trailer for Anderson’s One Battle After Another is here, revealing that the movie is a dark comedy with what looks to be a fair amount of action — including some intense car stunts.

While Warner Bros. has said very little about the film’s plot, various reports online claim it is inspired by the Thomas Pynchon novel Vineland. (Anderson previously adapted Pynchon’s 2009 novel Inherent Vice into a movie starring Joaquin Phoenix in 2014.)

Watch the full trailer for One Battle After Another below, which also includes several appearances by Benicio del Toro as DiCaprio’s “sensei”:

As Anderson and DiCaprio have worked on the project, there have been various reports online about the size of the movie’s budget; some claiming it is upwards of $100 million, or maybe even $140 million. Even on the low end, that would make One Battle After Another, Anderson’s largest movie to date in terms of scale. (The epic There Will Be Blood only cost a reported $25 million to make; PTA’s latest feature, Licorice Pizza, supposedly cost $40 million while grossing less than $35 million in theaters.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes “One Battle After Another,” starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio. Oscar and BAFTA winners Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim. Anderson directs from his own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing.

One Battle After Another is scheduled to open in theaters (as well as IMAX) on September 26.

