Wes Anderson Is Back With ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ Trailer

One of these days I want a trailer for a Wes Anderson movie to not even include his name. Just lots of shots of extremely symmetrical framings of the massive ensemble of A-list movie stars in meticulously designed sets. And then at the end a title card just reads “Do we even have to say his name? You know who directed this.”

Wes Anderson’s name is totally redundant in this trailer for his latest effort, The Phoenician Scheme. Obviously he made it. Every single shot bears his visual signature, and the dry, clipped speech patterns are his as well.

Watch the trailer for The Phoenician Scheme below:

I do like the idea of Michael Cera in a Wes Anderson movie. And Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston facing off. And a big juicy role for Benicio del Toro, a wonderful actor who feels a little underutilized in most of his projects. While his plan could have changed, before he shot it, in an interview a few years ago Anderson claimed that del Toro would appear in nearly every shot of the film. (He certainly appears in most of them in the trailer.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis (which is really more of a cast list):

Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn, their tutor. With: Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis.

The Phoenician Scheme is scheduled to open in theaters on May 30.

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME (2025)

