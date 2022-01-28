Simon Pegg Teases New Collaboration With Edgar Wright

Can you believe it's been almost an entire decade since Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost’s last team-up hit theaters? 2013’s The World’s End marked the conclusion of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, a comedy film anthology directed by Wright, written by Wright and Pegg, and starring Pegg and Frost. In a recent interview, Pegg revealed that another collaboration with Wright could be on the way.

“With Edgar and I, we have to just get our schedules in order so that we can write together again,” Pegg told ComicBook.com. “We’re talking about stuff, there’s been ideas thrown around and we’re circling something. But obviously he’s really busy, I’m really busy. It’s not like the old days when we were just trying to get seen and we had all that time. Now things are a little more complicated.”

Despite his jam-packed schedule, Pegg assured that working with Wright and Frost is something that he’d love But there’s room in my heart for all that stuff and I obviously want to work Edgar and Nick again because they’re my mates and it means we get to hang out more.”

All three creatives have been keeping very busy since their Cornetto Trilogy days. Pegg and Frost have continued to work together, recently starring in the 2020 series Truth Seekers for Amazon. Meanwhile, Wright has been flexing his creative vision as a director, releasing the critically-acclaimed Baby Driver in 2017 and the eerie psychological thriller Last Night In Soho.

You can hear Pegg in the new Ice Age spinoff movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, exclusively on Disney+ starting today.

