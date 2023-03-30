‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix With Movie Cast

The Scott Pilgrim movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, seemed like it should have launched a whole franchise of films (the comics certainly continued for multiple graphic novels). But the film was a cult hit at best, grossing about $47 million worldwide against a reported budget of some $60 million. And so the series basically stopped there.

But now a revival is coming to Netflix in the form of an anime series from Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright. And much of the film version’s original cast will be on hand to voice their characters, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Aubrey Plaza as Julie, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Mae Whitman as Roxy, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

O’Malley created Scott Pilgrim in 2004; all told he released six books about the Canadian slacker’s misadventures. O’Malley is the new anime series’ showrunner and writer/producer along with BenDavid Grabinski, who recently worked on Nickelodeon’s revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Wright himself is involved as executive producer; he gave this statement on the news of the show, via THR:

One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.

