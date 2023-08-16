‘Scott Pilgrim’ Gets Animated Sequel Series on Netflix

Hard as it may be to believe, it’s already been 13 years since Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright’s live-action film adaptation of the popular indie comics series by Bryan Lee O’Malley. While a sequel was occasionally bandied about after the movie debuted, at this point the original cast would be a bit old to play the misadventures of a group of 20something slackers/rockers.

But hey, people’s voices don’t change much, if at all in 13 years. So how about continuing the franchise as an animated series?

That’s exactly what we’re getting. Titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the new anime series coming to Netflix was executive produced by Wright and written by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. And it features almost all of the original film’s cast, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

You can see the first teaser for the show below:

The trailer is fun because it really looks like it combines the aesthetic and cast of the movie with O’Malley‘s drawing style from the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. When the project was first announced, here was what Wright had to say about it:

One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.

Here are more official images from the show:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will premiere on Netflix on November 17.

