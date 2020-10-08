‘SNL’ Cancels Morgan Wallen Performance Because He Ignored Covid-19 Protocols

Rising country star Morgan Wallen will no longer be Saturday Night Live’s musical guest this week. Wallen shared the news from his New York hotel room via Instagram video, citing SNL’s COVID-19 protocols as the reason his performance was cancelled.

While Wallen did not test positive for coronavirus, a few recent TikTok videos revealed him to be at a crowded Alabama bar without a mask, and later at a house party. Wallen accepted full responsibility for his actions, which he described as “short-sighted.”

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this," he said. "I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.” Watch Wallen’s emotional apology below:

The 27-year-old admitted that he has “some growing up to do,” and that he was seeking “joy in the wrong places.” Wallen also shared that he plans on taking this opportunity to reflect on his mistake. “I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself,” he stated. “I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.”

Wallen’s SNL debut may still happen in the future, however. In his video, he shared that Lorne Michaels offered him “a lot of encouragement” and told him SNL would “find another time to make this up.” Until then, there’s still the pressing question of who will fill in for Wallen this Saturday night.