‘SNL’ Sets Saoirse Ronan and U2 as First December Guests

SNL may take time to carve the bird after host Chance the Rapper closes out November, but December has a Lady Bird all its own. Saoirse Ronan has been booked as our first Season 43 host of December, bringing a taste of Ireland with a veteran musical guest as well.

As confirmed during Chance the Rapper’s first official hosting turn, Lady Bird and Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan will make her hosting debut on Saturday, December 2, joined by fellow Irish celebrities U2 as musical guest. While Ronan is new to the long-running sketch comedy series, U2 served as musical guest back in 2009 with host Megan Fox.

In the meantime, Chance the Rapper brings an end to November after hosts Larry David and Tiffany Haddish, who were joined by musical guests Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, respectively. Chance the Rapper moved from prior musical guest to host, alongside Eminem as his accompaniment.

We’ll likely hear further December hosts (including the coveted final 2017 slot) in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more after Chance the Rapper, Saoirse Ronan and beyond.