Zack Snyder’s New Animated Series Features Blood, Sex, and Dragons

Zack Snyder has his own take on classic Norse mythology — and his version of Thor and his family looks a whole lot darker than Marvel’s.

The red-band trailer for Snyder’s animated series Twilight of the Gods makes the pitch for the show pretty bluntly: “Blood, sex, and dragons” the title card reads. The adults-only trailer has all of that stuff and more; frontal nudity, graphic sex scenes, and buckets of animated gore.

“My imagination was always really sparked by the Norse gods ... Thor, Odin, an adventure story about love and redemption and revenge set in this amazing landscape,” Snyder said to Tudum. “It just really made me want to dig in and get involved.”

Snyder executive produced the adult animation series for Netflix, and also directed the series premiere and finale. You can get a sense of the fairly adult content in the trailer below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them - and a crew of crusaders - on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

Twilight of the Gods premieres on Netflix on September 19. The series consists of eight episodes. You can see some NSFW images and a red-band trailer for the film that I would get in trouble for posting on my own site at Netflix’s Tudum.