Snake Plissken ain’t dead after all.

It looks like the long-dormant Escape franchise, featuring the one-eyed mercenary Snake Plissken, is getting an update for the 2020s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder will write and direct a “reimagining” of the series.

They added that “the feature project is being put together and will be taken out to market in the coming weeks, and marks the first concrete steps of getting an Escape from New York movie up and going in years. And the intent is to release the feature theatrically, according to sources.”

24. Snake Plisskin, Escape From New York Escape From New York"/>AVCO / Embassy Pictures loading...

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If the film comes together, this would be the first Snake Plissken movie since 1996’s Escape From L.A. That sequel followed the original Escape From New York from 1981, directed and co-written by John Carpenter (with Nick Castle). The films both starred Kurt Russell as Plissken, a famed military hero turned convicted felon, who takes a deal for a pardon in exchange for rescuing the President of the United States from the island of Manhattan — now a walled-off, lawless penal colony — after Air Force One crashes there.

The two movies shared a bleak dystopian future, over-the-top action, and a very dark sense of humor.

Snyder’s next movie is an original thriller he co-wrote himself titled The Last Photograph; he shot the project in 2025. His last film prior to that was his two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon for Netflix. Generally speaking, Snyder hasn’t made many “reimaginings” in his career, but his feature directorial debut was actually an extremely successful remake: 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, based on George A. Romero’s iconic zombie film.

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