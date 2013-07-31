See the Cast of ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’ Then and Now

Released in 1993, 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' starred 'SNL' vet Mike Myers as a man who thinks he might have married -- you guessed it -- an axe murderer. The comedy-horror was Myers' first film following the success of 'Wayne's World,' but it flopped at the box office. Twenty years later, we take a look back at the cast of this divisive film and see what they're up to now.

Mike Myers, Charlie/Stuart MacKenzie

TriStar/Getty Images

Then: The 'SNL' vet and 'Wayne's World' star played Charlie, a beat poet who marries a woman and finds out she might be a psycho killer. Myers also played the part of Stuart, Charlie's father. Woody Allen, Chevy Chase, Albert Brooks, and Martin Short all considered playing the role of Charlie.

Now: Myers went on to find success again with the 'Austin Powers' and 'Shrek' movies. Myers is currently set to make his directorial debut with the Shep Gordon documentary, 'Supermensch.'

Nancy Travis, Harriet Michaels

TriStar/Getty Images

Then: Sharon Stone was originally approached to play Harriet, but when she wanted to play both Harriet and her sister Rose, the studio dropped her. Nancy Travis, star of 'Married to the Mob' and 'Chaplin,' was cast instead.

Now: Travis currently stars on the sitcom 'Last Man Standing,' opposite 'Home Improvement' star Tim Allen.

Anthony LaPaglia, Tony Giardino

TriStar/Getty Images

Then: Anthony LaPaglia's career was just getting started when he was drawn to the role of Tony because he liked that the character had grand illusions of being like Al Pacino in 'Serpico.'

Now: LaPaglia went on to star in 'Empire Records,' 'Summer of Sam' and 'The Salton Sea.' He played the role of Jack Malone on the drama series 'Without a Trace' for seven years.

Amanda Plummer, Rose Michaels

TriStar/Getty Images

Then: 'The Fisher King' star Amanda Plummer played the role of Rose, Harriet's mentally unstable sister.

Now: Plummer went on to play another notoriously crazy woman in 'Pulp Fiction,' and appears in the upcoming 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.'

Alan Arkin, Police Captain

TriStar/Getty Images

Then: Legendary actor Alan Arkin agreed to star in 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' for the chance to work with Myers.

Now: Arkin recently starred in 'Argo,' directed by and starring Ben Affleck. His other recent credits include 'Stand Up Guys' and 'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.'

Brenda Fricker, May MacKenzie

TriStar/WireImage

Then: Brenda Fricker was the first Irish actress to win an Oscar -- she received one in 1990 for her role in 'My Left Foot.' In 'So I Married an Axe Murderer,' she plays Charlie's mom.

Now: Fricker has appeared in films like 'Benny and Joon' and 'Veronica Guerin,' and one of her most recent credits is the critically-acclaimed 2011 film 'Albert Nobbs.'

Matt Doherty, William 'Heed' MacKenzie

TriStar/ABC

Then: As a child actor, Matt Doherty appeared in 'The Mighty Ducks' trilogy, as well as playing Charlie's brother with the giant "heed" in 'So I Married an Axe Murderer.'