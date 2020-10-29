What’s the opposite of escapism? Whatever word we use to describe it — Tragedy? Miseryism? Wallowingindespairism? — that’s Songbird.

The film, about the deadly “Covid-23” pandemic, was the first production made in Los Angeles during the Covid-19 pandemic. Produced by Michael Bay, the film stars Riverdale’s KJ Apa as a courier immune to a new and deadly virus who struggles to help his girlfriend (Sofia Carson) escape from quarantine imprisonment. Just the movie you want to watch while coronavirus cases are climbing for a third time throughout the country.

Here’s the first trailer for the film, which also stars Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, and Demi Moore:

Heree’s the film’s official synopsis:

In the terrifying thriller ​SONGBIRD,​ the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.

Songbird does not currently have an official release date, what with the pandemic and all. The official press release only lists it as “coming soon.” May we all live to see it (or choose not to see it, whatever the case may be).