The ‘Sonic 2’ Trailer Introduces Knuckles and Tails

Despite the fact that its first trailer was met with such absolute revulsion from the public that the entire movie had to be postponed and its title character completely redesigned, Sonic the Hedgehog eventually became a hit. The movie made over $320 million worldwide, despite coming out just a few weeks before the start of the pandemic. Less than two years later, the sequel is already almost finished.

The boldly titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reunites Ben Schwartz’s Sonic and James Marsden’s Tom for another battle with Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik. But it also introduces two more characters from the Sonic video game series: Tails, voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Knuckles, voiced somehow by Idris Elba. You can see them all in the film’s first trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

A movie with Jim Carrey in a giant mustache and Idris Elba as an echidna with giant pointy gloves on his hands? What a bizarre timeline we’re in. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on April 8, 2022.