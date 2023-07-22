‘Star Trek’ Is Doing Its First Ever Musical Episode

Space: The final frontier. These are the dances of the Starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission: To explore the physical space. To seek out new moves and new syncopations. To boldly sing where no one has sung before.

Sorry, this is probably the only chance to do that. Because, for the very first time, Star Trek is doing a musical episode.

Wait, this doesn’t count?!?

Okay, that was a movie; this is a TV show. Specifically it is an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the very fun current Star Trek series that chronicles the voyages of the Enterprise under the command of Anson Mount’s Captain Pike, the man who led the ship’s crew prior to Captain Kirk. As announced today at San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming episode “Subspace Rhapsody” sees the crew encounter a strange interstellar phenomenon which inexplicably puts a song into the hearts of Pike, Spock, Chapel, Uhura, and more.

Here’s the trailer for the episodes, which looks like it should be a lot of fun:

Musical episodes of non-musical TV shows have become something of a tradition in television in the last few decades, thanks in large part to the success of the musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Once More With Feeling.” In the years since, there have been musical episodes of The Flash, Fringe, Community, Psych, and even Grey’s Anatomy.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds air on Paramount+. The show is currently in its second season. A third season of the show has already been announced.

